Freaknik ﻿Happens in Less than 60 Days!!

In response to the INTENSE October Competition we are doing the following for the #Freaknik Festival October 8th – 10th at Morris Brown College (643 M.L.K. Jr Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314).

BREAKING NEWS!!! FreakNik (@freaknikfestival) will return to Atlanta this fall 2021 with over 40 plus artists. In response to the INTENSE October Competition we are doing the following for the #Freaknik Festival October 8th – 10th at Morris Brown College (643 M.L.K. Jr Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314).

Tickets are now low as $10 a Day (when purchasing 4Play Group Package)

Complimentary 2 Hour Open Bar when Gates Open Bar

3 Hour Open Bar for VIP

Implementing our Bring Your Own Cooler & Chair Option

For tickets visit www.FreakNikFest.com or www.Elivetix.com

Now let the games begin!

For previous purchasers know we got you! An email was sent out letting you know how we gonna make sure you are good! If you didn’t receive the email, contact carlos@after9partners.com

For Media Credentials Contact Tarathomas@tarathomasagency.com

@freaknikfestival @tarathomasagency