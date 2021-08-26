Freaknik ﻿Happens in Less than 60 Days!!

BREAKING NEWS!!! FreakNik (@freaknikfestival) will return to Atlanta this fall 2021 with over 40 plus artists. In response to the INTENSE October Competition we are doing the following for the #Freaknik Festival October 8th – 10th at Morris Brown College (643 M.L.K. Jr Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314).
Tickets are now low as $10 a Day (when purchasing 4Play Group Package)
Complimentary 2 Hour Open Bar when Gates Open Bar
3 Hour Open Bar for VIP
Implementing our Bring Your Own Cooler & Chair Option
For tickets visit www.FreakNikFest.com or www.Elivetix.com
Now let the games begin!
For previous purchasers know we got you! An email was sent out letting you know how we gonna make sure you are good! If you didn’t receive the email, contact carlos@after9partners.com
For Media Credentials Contact Tarathomas@tarathomasagency.com
@freaknikfestival @tarathomasagency