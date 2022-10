Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Artists For Global Unity put together an incredible song for world peace!

Check it out as Artists for Global Unity release a new record with French Montana, CeeLo Green and Fantasia among others. Also included in the song are Kenny Lattimore and Emily Estafan the daughter of Gloria Estafan. Preaching to find peace on Earth this song is a cry for the world to come together in unity to make love and not war.