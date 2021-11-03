Fresh Da Zoe Comes With Heat and Visuals for His New Single “No Sleep”

With his unique Haitian flow and sound, Fresh Da Zoe flexes his hustle, and the weight of his status on his new single “No Sleep.”

Haitian artist, Widson Pierre out of the capital, Port-Au-Prince has overcome the adversity of his dangerous environment to become the hip hop artist known to fans as Fresh Da Zoe. Moving to the US and establishing a solid fanbase and presence in the industry with bangers like “No Sleep,” “What We Doing,” “Shake It,” “Voodoo Flow,” and “No Time,” the Haitian songwriter and artist are back with another one.

This time, it comes with the release of his new single “No Sleep,” and Fresh Da Zoe has stepped his game up another notch to achieve a new level of lyrical flow and rhyme scheme combination. From the moment the visuals began with Fresh Da Zoe gripping the strap, the track was most certainly about to be put in a body bag. The beat drops and Fresh Da Zoe begins applying straight pressure off the rip.

“I just work hard, never slipped up, day and night ‘till it paid off.” Those words embody everything about Fresh Da Zoe. “No Sleep” is inspired by that hustle mentality and consistent grind that brought him mainstream success in the industry. All confidence, no cowardice, he lets his success be known to everyone that doubted him and wants to see his fall from grace. Listening deeper into the track, the intricate flows and rhythm over the trap-infused beat is evidence of Fresh Da Zoe’s craftsmanship as an artist. He is meticulous with his bars and is somehow able to hop on a track with precision timing to find the perfect melody that rides the instrumental to completion.

“No Sleep” sounds like a proclamation of greatness to come and an ode to already rising success. The new single is nothing but gas. Check out “No Sleep” and the luxury visuals of cars, women, and bossed-up lifestyle in the accompanying music video.

“No Sleep” New Single: https://youtu.be/afzswrb3JKs

Facebook: @freshdazoe

Twitter:” @freshdazoe

IG: @freshdazoe

YouTube: @Fresh Da Zoe