Fresh Micks’ “Disaster 2” Has the Music Industry Buzzing

Michael Calvillo, aka Fresh Micks, has just released his latest body of work “Disaster 2”. Originally from King City, CA, Fresh Micks gravitated towards music ever since he was a young man. To escape the harsh reality going on around him, Fresh Micks dove headfirst into music to express his creativity. In his youth, Fresh Micks learned how to play the violin, piano, guitar, bass, and clarinet. Fast forward to today and Fresh Micks is a multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, mix engineer, and record producer. Fresh Micks prides himself on releasing only the highest quality of music that is melodic, soulful, and authentic.

The inspiration behind most of Fresh Mick’s music comes from his life experience. He has experienced many trials and tribulations in his life that he has been able to use as fuel for his music. Fresh Micks searches deep for the meaning behind the struggle and does a beautiful job at relaying the message behind the pain for his fans to learn from. Fresh Micks intends for his fans to feel “That it’s okay to be expressive and vulnerable and still be cool. I hope they relate to not only my personal struggles and situations emotionally but also can see I enjoy what I do, and I enjoy releasing it.”

On December 3rd, Fresh Micks dropped his latest R&B EP “Disaster 2” containing 7 tracks. He has already released a music video for his hit song “Case” which was featured on “Disaster 2”. Fresh Micks plans on gradually releasing visuals to his latest project and intends on releasing the second music video very soon. This is an extremely exciting time for Fresh Micks as he looks to crush the next endeavor in his lustrous career. Make sure to follow Fresh Micks and keep up with his journey as he continues to grow as a person and artist.

Follow Fresh Mick on:

Spotify: @Fresh Micks

Instagram: @freshmicks