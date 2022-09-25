Fresh Out Of Lockup, Dodi Drops New Single “Monyunn” Feat Rubberband OG

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dodi has had his fair share of bumps in the road, on his musical journey.

Many young men are growing up in single-parent homes. Sometimes things can be very difficult for a mother raising a son. While the struggle is real, sometimes the most successful people come out of that situation. Dodi is a dope artist that has that story and uses it to motivate him to do big things within the music industry.

Dodi has had his fair share of bumps in the road, on his musical journey. He was arrested and charged with murder right after the success of his mega-hit single “Allah Akbar.” which has over 140,000 views on YouTube right now. He bonded out on that charge and then was hit with a host of other charges.

With all that being said, Dodi was released on bond in August of 2022 and has hit the ground running with his music. He just dropped a crazy record called “Monyunn” featuring Rubberband OG, and this record is nothing short of amazing. Showing that Dodi has been working hard on his craft and is growing by leaps and bounds.