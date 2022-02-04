FreshHeat : Ot7Quanny – “Dior Dior” & “Dog Talk”

2022 has brought some wild music in just a month’s time, but these new tracks from Philly’s Ot7Quanny show how the Chicago and the East Coast drill music sounds have meshed and moved across the country in a synchronized movement.

But this is a unique version of drill that’s yet to break into the mainstream, it’s a little slower. Check this joint from frequent collaborators Ot7Quanny and NR Boor titled “Dior Dior.” Fans who are familiar with his name may have came across it via his support from OVO Sound Radio and Audiomack’s 10 Rappers You Should Know.