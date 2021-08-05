From A Homemade Studio To A House Of Music: The Journey Of Hip Hop Artist $tackz

The beginning does not look like the present for Mississippi-based, lyrical hip hop artist $tackz. In an interview, he explained how he got into music at the age of 10 expressing, “my younger brother CJ got me started. He actually made me record my first song in the closet at home.” His brother has continued to play a role in his music even if the location and methods have changed. $tackz holds that the most challenging thing he has had to overcome in his life and the most difficult subject he has written about is “seeing my brother fight epilepsy.” Family, including his brother and five kids, are $tackz’s biggest inspirations for his music.

Now, years removed from the closet studio, $tackz, though independent, works with many names in the industry such as Billboard top 10 producer DJ XO. $tackz recently dropped the anticipated music video for his single “Pop My Sh*t” with the producer on YouTube and is also set to release a full project titled “The Come Up 2.” It will drop October 5th and feature artists like Enzo Mcfly and Kirko Bangz.

$tackz embodies a real, authentic, and lyrical style that he hopes fans connect with and gives them a feeling they remember. He has sacrificed much on his journey so far and he hopes the investments on his career will continue to pay off as he takes the next steps.

Keep up with $tackz:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6ANmqdRRNJroxLYQROlImy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stackz_smc/

Website: www.stackzmusik.com