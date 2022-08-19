Frost G Is Starting To Make His Name Known

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Frost G is a budding hip-hop artist based out of Texas. The creative has been hard at work building his career for what has been almost a decade now. Many describe his sound as having an old-school hip-hop tone with a new-school feel.

The creative pulls inspirations from the greats of the past like Biggie, Nas, Jay Z, and some of Texas’ finest DJ Screw, Lil Flip, and Lil Keke to name a few. But what truly keeps Frost G going is being able to have a platform to share his stories. He wants fans to be able to listen to his music and resonate with the testimonies and use it as a means to get through whatever tough situation they are in.

This year Frost G has turned his game up a notch having already released 5 singles. His single and video with Texas legend Lil Flip titled “Texas Still Holdin” are generating quite the buzz for Frost G. There are plenty more hits like this to come from the creative including a possible mixtape coming very soon.

Keep up with Frost G’s journey on Instagram @frost_g74254

Listen to his music on Spotify: