It’s Future season, so let the memes, haters, and nostalgic Dirty Sprite takes prosper and thrive in the skreets and the trap. Check out the highly influential and legendary trap rapper in his newest form with his project I NEVER LIKED YOU. With features from Kanye, Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, Tems, EST Gee, Kodak Black, and more be prepared to hear that chicken talk all Spring and well into the Summer.