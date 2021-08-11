G Herbo Drops Video For “Cold World” Featuring His Son Yosohn

Today, chart-topping phenom and platinum-selling G Herbo unveils the music video for his latest single “Cold World” [feat. Yosohn]. It remains a standout from his chart-topping fourth full-length offering, 25, available HERE.

The intense visual intercuts surreal imagery with moments of raw intensity. Herbo raps to the camera from a barber’s chair and behind a diamond-encrusted mask often flanked by a giant ice sculpture of the title, 25. The clip captures the caustic nature of the track as he cuts through the production with one lyrical incision after another.

For as ominous as it may be, it notably boasts what may be the most special guest of his entire career—his son Yosohn.

25 recently crashed the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200. It not only became his second straight bow in the Top 10 of the chart, but it also emerged as his highest debut yet. It has amassed over 182 million streams and earned widespread praise. Starring on its latest cover, KAZI Magazine went as far as to christen him “Chicago’s Street Rap Messiah,” and HYPEBEAST dubbed it, “Arguably the rapper’s most vulnerable record to date.”



G Herbo opens up like never before on the record. Complex hailed it as “a confessional album that opens a window into his world at the quarter-century mark.” His raps rip deeper, while the hooks hit harder than ever. He’s delivered a project that speaks to the struggles of the Windy City and this generation while showing it’s possible to build an empire.



As such, G Herbo has assembled his biggest, boldest, and the best body of work to date with 25. Among these 19 tracks, he recruited a cohort of A-list collaborators, including Polo G and Lil Tjay on “Cry No More,” 21 Savage on “T.O.P.”, and The Kid LAROI and Gunna on “You Can’t.” Through and through, his authoritative flows, incisive choruses, and raw heart shine.