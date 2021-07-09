G Herbo Freestyles For Funk Flex On Hot97

In support of his new project G Herbo goes into Hot 97 to drop a freestyle with the legendary Funk Flex. G Herbo had his last project PTSD go crazy in the streets and now the young Chi-Town homie is out promoting this new project titled, 25. For this effort G Herbo assembled his biggest body […]

In support of his new project G Herbo goes into Hot 97 to drop a freestyle with the legendary Funk Flex. G Herbo had his last project PTSD go crazy in the streets and now the young Chi-Town homie is out promoting this new project titled, 25. For this effort G Herbo assembled his biggest body of work to date with 25. Among these 19 tracks, he recruited a cohort of A-list collaborators, including Polo G and Lil Tjay on “Cry No More,” 21 Savage on “T.O.P.”, and The Kid LAROI and Gunna on “You Can’t.” In addition this project boasts the fan-favorite “Statement,” nearing 10 million streams. G Herbo is back.