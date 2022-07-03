G Herbo And Rowdy Rebel Turn Up In NYC For “Drill” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

G Herbo is celebrating the release of his classic album “25” by dropping a new video with Rowdy Rebel!

Looking back as he gets ready to leap forward, drill music pioneer and platinum-selling G Herbo unveils the music video for “Drill” with Rowdy Rebel to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his chart-topping album 25.

Merging drill influences from Chicago and New York, the menacing production underscores a raw lyrical crossfire between G Herbo and Rowdy Rebel.

In the accompanying cinematic visual, these two rap titans turn up in New York City after dark. Taking over neighborhood bodegas and the streets surrounded by friends, rap legend Jim Jones pops in for a guest appearance.

The video illuminates their chemistry on-screen and the undeniable power of this track—even a year since its release.

However, it only sets the stage for more to come from G Herbo as he prepares to drop new music very soon.