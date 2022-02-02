Gangsta Boo Stays “Sucka Free” In New Video

Gangsta Boo has been working on The Boo Print for quite some time and we’ll continue to wait until she is good and ready to drop the album. Until then, we have the visuals for “Sucka Free,” which features her buddy and producer Drumma Boy. Check out the video and tell us what you think!
A FREESTYLE VIDEO PERFORMED AND VOCALLY ARRANGED BY GANGSTA BOO
PRODUCED BY DRUMMA BOY
FILMED BY : QUINTIN LAMB
FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/gangstaboo
TWITTER: www.twitter.com/gangstabooqom
INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/missyeahoe