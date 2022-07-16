“Gee Baby, The Upcoming Singer Everyone Is Talking About”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hailing from Michigan, Gee Baby made his debut in the music world at the early age of 10 with inspiration from music icon 50Cent.

Cultivating his own style of music, Gee Baby created his own sound with new age rap adding in melodic sounds to stamp it as his own, Gee Baby has found much success with his past releases. Recently, Gee Baby rocked out a show at the Mile High Club where he brought dynamic energy to the room leaving listeners speechless.

Gee Baby has a lot of exciting things coming down the pipeline, be sure to follow him on Instagram to stay up to date with the latest moves!

www.instagram.com/itsgeebaby