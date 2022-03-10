Gerreddi Drops Banging New Music Video For Latest Song “Circles”

DC spitter Gerreddi returns with a banger and new video for his track “Circles.” Take a listen and watch the video with a very special guest!

Don Capitol Records/SpecialEnt is eager to announce DMV native/artist Gerreddi is back with the visuals to his hit single ‘Circles’ produced by 101daexclusive.

Gerreddi drops a hard-hitting club banger titled “Circles” embedded with impressive lyricism and bass-thumping 808 basslines on the track!

The visual is directed by Yaku, aka Kuuthedirector, and has been taking over the charts garnishing over half a million views in less than a week, making it the trending video on Worldstar.

“Circles” also has an appearance by boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and his TMT camp with footage from a party Gerreddi threw at the Karma Lounge back in DC, where some of the video scenes from the video was shot.

Gerreddi is no rookie to the game, having performed and won numerous high-profile showcases and rap battles.

Not to mention the LONG list of features he has been on. Gerreddi has had the privilege of working with his Uncle, the infamous Freeway Rick Ross, as well as Bigg Tigger, DJ Drama, KaySlay, Mysonne, Devin the Dude, Scarface, Grafh from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, and MANY MORE!

