Ghanaian/Brooklyn Hip-Hop Artist Blackway Parlays Busta Rhymes Song To Powerful First Album

Blackway has taken a feature with Busta Rhymes and a cameo in the Spiderverse into an amazing new album, “What I’ve Been Missing.

Blackway’s latest LP, What I’ve Been Missing, emerges as a milestone in his journey, seamlessly weaving together his Ghanaian heritage and Brooklyn upbringing. The track “Sika Mami” stands out as a prime example of Blackway’s ability to meld intelligent Hip-Hop with melodic Afrobeats influences, marking a significant evolution in his sound.

Collaborating with renowned artists such as Nasty C, Feyi, and longtime partner KoKo, Blackway delivers his most personal record to date. The album not only showcases his prowess in Hip-Hop but also serves as a testament to his diverse influences and musical growth.

As a Tidal Rising Artist, Blackway’s presence in the music industry continues to ascend. Scheduled to participate in a panel at SXSW, Blackway’s influence extends beyond his music, as evidenced by his involvement in various high-profile projects.

From his collaboration with Busta Rhymes on the BlockBusta album to his track “What Up Danger” being featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Blackway’s contributions to the cultural landscape are undeniable. Notably, his collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal on “King Talk” reignited the former NBA star’s passion for rap, further solidifying Blackway’s impact on the genre.

As Blackway’s artistic universe expands, What I’ve Been Missing stands firm as a body of work.

For more, follow on IG: @iamblackway