Gibrilville Releases Music Video for New Single ‘Dididaada’

Ghanaian-born Nigerian music star, Gibril Adedayo Hassan Mansaray, known by his stage name Gibrilville, has released the much-anticipated video for his hit song titled ‘Dididaada’, a complementary visual for the afrobeat track. The vitality and diversity of the music are captured in the ‘Dididaada’ music video.

Gibrilville is one of the frontier artists pushing Afrobeats sounds globally. With the artwork for the music video featured on Billboards in the USA and Ghana, the singer aspires to make a great impact with the song ‘Dididaada’. Already accumulating over 336,000 streams on Spotify alone, ‘Dididaada’ was written in collaboration with fellow Ghanian-Romanian musician Wanlov the Kubolor, and produced by Nigerian producer Jaysynth to create a dynamic and energetic contemporary production.

Paying homage to his Ghanaian roots, the singer chants ‘Ghana Dididaada’ translating from the Asante language to ‘Ghana shall eat forever.’ This metaphor is showcased in the song through an array of languages and lyrics in Twi, English, French, and Pidgin. The opening shots are filmed from the perspective of a camcorder, the red light flashing as it records Gibrilville entering a secret code into the wall. The wall slides open, revealing a bright world for Gibrilville to enjoy. With a dazzling pink backdrop, acoustic guitars hung on the bamboo wall, luscious green vegetation placed around the room, Gibrilville is poised on a seat in the middle, surrounded by beautiful women who sensually dance around him, flirtatious and alluring.

Colorful clothing and bright backdrops offer a rainbow for the camera, an enticing reflection of the energetic music, while the seductive silhouettes of the women continue to enter. Transitioning between orange and pink backgrounds, there is playfulness to the visuals, especially when the scene changes and the use of mirrors and fluorescent light adds new flavors. The women, now dressed in bright suits and bow ties, dance around Gibrilville, inviting viewers to join the flamboyant party.

With a tumultuous past far behind him, ‘Dididaada’ feels like a celebration of Gibrilville’s life, free from the restraints of hardship and challenges. Now only a euphoric future lies ahead, and perhaps ‘Dididaada’ is the song to commence the next chapter of Gibrilville’s life. Directed by Nigerian music director Kamhabit, the music video for ‘Dididaada’ is a vibrant and seductive composition, shot in Lagos, Nigeria.