GK Drops Heat With New Single “Frenemies” Produced By Tone The Beat Bully

(AllHipHop Music)
“Frenemies” is the second single off the critically acclaimed EP “Pain & Champagne,” produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Tone The Beat Bully.
The hard hitting single delivers a story of pain and betrayal in which the “Dreams & Nightmares” producer captured sonically, while the video’s director Housevisionz shot a cryptic vision for the banging single.
GK and Tone The Beat Bully are a force to be reckoned with in Hip-Hop. And 2021 looks bright for the duo as they lead up to the newest project N.O.G.K. executive produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and Judgemental Records labelmate N.O. Nlightened One.
Delaware has a statement to make in Hip-Hop and the indie imprint Judgemental Records is the diamond in the rough delivering the gems, proving that Delaware is called the “Diamond State” for reason. “Pain & Champagne” streaming on all major platforms now.