GK Drops Heat With New Single “Frenemies” Produced By Tone The Beat Bully

Beat Bully and GK
By : / Categories : Music / December 23, 2020

GK returns with the single and video for "Frenemies," over a brand new track created by Meek Mill's producer, Tone The Beat Bully.

“Frenemies” is the second single off the critically acclaimed EP “Pain & Champagne,” produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Tone The Beat Bully.

The hard hitting single delivers a story of pain and betrayal in which the “Dreams & Nightmares” producer captured sonically, while the video’s director Housevisionz shot a cryptic vision for the banging single.

GK and Tone The Beat Bully are a force to be reckoned with in Hip-Hop. And 2021 looks bright for the duo as they lead up to the newest project N.O.G.K. executive produced by Grammy Award-winning producer and Judgemental Records labelmate N.O. Nlightened One.

Delaware has a statement to make in Hip-Hop and the indie imprint Judgemental Records is the diamond in the rough delivering the gems, proving that Delaware is called the “Diamond State” for reason.  “Pain & Champagne” streaming on all major platforms now.

