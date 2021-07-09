Glasses Malone Links With The Game and Kurupt For G-Funk Anthem, “Gangsta Boogie”

West Coast rapper, Hip-Hop historian and poignant G-Funk torch bearer Glasses Malone has returned with an absolute slapper for fans titled, “Gangsta Boogie.” Teaming up with The Game and Kurupt for his song “Gangsta Boogie” this track is a an homage to the era of 90’s West Coast rap that changed Hip-Hop forever. Celebrating the […]

West Coast rapper, Hip-Hop historian and poignant G-Funk torch bearer Glasses Malone has returned with an absolute slapper for fans titled, “Gangsta Boogie.” Teaming up with The Game and Kurupt for his song “Gangsta Boogie” this track is a an homage to the era of 90’s West Coast rap that changed Hip-Hop forever. Celebrating the return of summer parties, BBQ’s and Sunday cruises Glasses Malone delivers right on time.

“Maya Angelou once said ‘if you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going. As the last true essence of this west coast rap lineage, I want this project to connect the DNA. The history of The West. ‘6 ‘N the Mornin’ (GMX)’ is the start with 4 decades of West Coast artists coming together and putting on for the culture,” Glasses explained.

For this visual the Watts rapper Glasses Malone releases a visual in support of his upcoming project Glasshouse (The Prequel) due out later this year. Produced by Fingazz, the bouncy track showcases West Coast bosses Glasses Malone and The Game delivering braggadocious bars over synth-driven melodies topped off with vocals from the OG gangster rapper himself, Kurupt.

“‘Gangsta Boogie’ is the soundtrack to getting back outside,” explains Glasses. “Let’s get out of this pandemic with some west coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game and Gotti to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem,” Glasses explained.

Guests include Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, The Game, Kurupt, Schoolboy Q, Xzibit, Warren G, E-40, Cypress Hill, Too Short, Raphael Saadiq, Kid Ink, Coolio and Tha Eastsidaz.