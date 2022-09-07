Godbliss Recruits Nitty Scott For New Single “Femme Fatale & Casanova”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

On August 19th, Godbliss released his lasted single featuring Nitty Scott produced by D-ski The Illeagle, “Femme Fatale & Casanova”.

Godbliss was born in the Bronx, New York, in the early 80’s, like so many others was influenced by hip-hop at a young age. Godbliss’s mother was a female rapper, and his father was a well-known DJ in the Bronx. Hip-Hop was in his blood at birth. At the age of 10, Godbliss was already writing rhymes.

Growing up listening to Kool G Rap, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and KRS-One, he created his own style. By 1992 Godbliss had joined the 5% Nation of Gods and Earths and started putting knowledge and intellect along with his already hardcore metaphoric style. Godbliss has never lost a battle and is well known in the underground market. Touring around the world performing and keeping real hip-hop alive, Godbliss has a large following of fans rooted in the real hip-hop tradition; a fan base that includes every race and nationality.

This single was inspired by the mentality of a Femme Fatale and Casanova and how it affects our society. In addition to working with Nitty Scott, he has also worked with The Game, Inspectah Deck, Kool G Rap, Sadat-X, Saigon, Grand Daddy IU, K-Rino, and J-lyn, to name a few.

Stream “Femme Fatale & Casanova” via Soundcloud below.

