Goldie The Gasman Returns With The New Hit Single ‘’ON GOD’’.

The trapper turned rapper/CEO delivers a harsh reminder, ‘’Sometimes you gotta remind these n#####!’’ Gasman raps and then adlibs in agreement with the popular cultural and social media catchphrase ‘’ON GOD’’. Anyone who has endured the environment and adversity of the streets and risen to success to provide, make money, and a name for themselves can relate ‘’ON GOD‘’.

Official Music Video:

Spotify:

Apple:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/on-god/1586368207?i=1586368208

Social Media:

https://instagram.com/goldiethegasman

https//facebook.com/goldiethegasman #GASGANG #ONGOD #ONGODCHALLENGE #BIGCUDDYRECORDS