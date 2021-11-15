Grace The Martyr Makes A Case As To Why He’s Next To Blow

With the industry constantly on the lookout for the next big trend, Grace The Martyr takes a different approach to music. His idea of making hits relies solely on if the track is able to touch someone’s soul. Due to this motive, Grace The Martyr has seen huge successes, keeping him a consistent fan base no matter […]

With the industry constantly on the lookout for the next big trend, Grace The Martyr takes a different approach to music. His idea of making hits relies solely on if the track is able to touch someone’s soul. Due to this motive, Grace The Martyr has seen huge successes, keeping him a consistent fan base no matter the season.

One soulful hit that speaks loudly is his “Redbone” freestyle. This is a remix of Childish Gambino’s song where Grace The Martyr vents talking about his troubled childhood upbringing. Bar for bar, Grace The Martyr rhymes while still talking about real issues plaguing the African American community.

Grace The Martyr hopes his music can be a light so that others can be heard. So far, this mission statement has resonated with his fans, making him next up on the list to blow up as an artist.

Follow Grace The Martyr on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gracethemartyr/

Check out his “Redbone” Freestyle video on Youtube below: