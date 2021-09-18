Grind2Hard Osh’a Continues To Deliver With Melodic New Track “More Than A Best Friend”

Burgeoning Dallas native and hip-hop star Grind2Hard Osh’a has taken his personal experiences and turned them into a unique sound and story that’s relatable yet fresh.

His new track “More Than A Best Friend” embodies all those elements, serving as his first new music since the release of his latest buzzing project titled Pain Cobain.

“More Than A Best Friend” stays true to a musical style that Osh’a has indeed perfected, intersecting melodic sounds with the grit and honesty that sits at the core of hip-hop.

“More Than A Best Friend“ is about someone you bond with on a different level. It’s about that special person that brings out the best in you and you reciprocate the energy,” Grind2Hard Osh’a said. “You know their flaws; they know your flaws but still neither of you judge each other. You help each other overcome hidden demons that you wouldn’t share with anyone else. You can be vulnerable around this person without feeling like they’ll take advantage of you. This isn’t just someone random, this is about someone you can love, learn from, grow with, build with, and manifest with.”

Grind2Hard Osh’a carries a slew of influence, ranging from Michael Jackson, Nina Simone, Luther Vandross, and Tupac to Lil Wayne, Drake, Future, Z-Ro, and Rich Homie Quan. At the age of 17, he founded his own studio.

In 2018, he debuted with “Turnt To A Savage,” building an audience through his viral social media videos. Osh’a has built an organic following across socials with nearly 187K followers on Instagram and an even bigger following on TikTok, where his personality videos often go viral — amassing over half a million followers and over 6 million likes.

Most recently, he released his project Pain Cobain to buzzing reviews, racking up over 50 million global streams and charting on Apple’s Top Hip-Hop/Rap and Overall charts.

“More Than A Best Friend” is the first release of a series of music to come from one of hip-hop’s most promising acts.