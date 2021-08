Shady Records announced the signing of Atlanta rapper GRIP just last month and now we get the full album called I Died For This!?. Spearheaded by the song “Walkthrough!” ft Eminem, we get a full understanding of why Eminem signed this enigmatic rapper. With a sound not typically expected from the Atlanta scene GRIP boasts features from Em, Royce da 5’9″ and a host of rising acts like Tate228, AHYES, WARA and Wiley to name a few.