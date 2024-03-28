Grxwn Fxlks’ Hot New Release ‘Sojourn’

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Grxwn Fxlks. Remember the name. Not just another duo. They’re a movement. With a philosophy deeply rooted in the transience of life, their latest single, “Sojourn,” is more than just music; it’s a call to action. Led by Masai Turner and Akil Esoon, Grxwn Fxlks isn’t interested in creating mere songs; they’re crafting experiences, moments frozen in time that remind us of our fleeting existence. “Sojourn” is an euphoric journey through the corridors of the mind, a reminder that life is but a temporary stay.

Masai Turner’s lyricism is sharp and deliberate, cutting through the noise of everyday life to deliver a message of introspection and self-awareness. With each bar, he challenges the fans to embrace change and to keep moving forward even when the world seems to stand still.

Akil Esoon’s production is nothing short of masterful, seamlessly blending elements of hip-hop and soul to create a sound that is both timeless and contemporary. Drawing inspiration from The Commodores’ classic “Zoom,” Esoon breathes new life into an old favorite, reimagining it for a new generation.

At its core, “Sojourn” is a call to action, urging us to make the most of our time on this earth and to leave behind a legacy worth remembering. With so much more music in the pipeline, Grxwn Fxlks is here to challenge the status quo, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in music and in life,

Grxwn Fxlks hopes to inspire change, spark conversation, and leave a lasting impact on the world around them. In a society that often values the superficial over the substantive, “Sojourn” serves as a beacon of authenticity, a reminder that true artistry lies in the ability to speak truth to power. Listen to “Sojourn” here: