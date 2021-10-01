Gwa-La, An Emerging Artist On The Verge Of Fame

Gwa-La newest single “A-Z” which was heavily inspired by Lil Wayne, has already racked up over 100k streams on Spotify:

Gwa-La is an on-the-rise East Coast recording artist born and raised in Richmond, Virginia. For the fast-rising star, music has always piqued his interest. At the early age of 12, Gwa-La, found a passion for complex rhyme schemes and lyrical stories alike, while learning to combine the two in order to make gritty yet vibrant sounds that helped him quickly increase his confidence. With confidence high and his unique songwriting talents, Gwa-La has submitted music to Revolt TV and he is now preparing for the big launch of his solo career.

His newest single “A-Z” which was heavily inspired by Lil Wayne, has already racked up over 100k streams on Spotify:

With the rap game needing more creativity, the artist set out to really challenged himself and decided to write a song by using the alphabet.

“The song took a lot out of me as I wanted to change my flow and approach. It was my first time flowing like this. Usually, my tempo is a bit lower.” Gwa-La told us.

Creativity is one of the reasons this song made it out of the studio and onto all platforms.

Check him out on Instagram @gwalarva for the latest updates.