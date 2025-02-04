Hakim Green Exposes the Industry’s Dark Side With “Don’t Sell Ya Ass”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hakim Green is back with another one.

Veteran rapper and activist Hakim Green is back with a powerful new track that cuts through the illusions of fame. His latest record, “Don’t Sell Ya Ass”, produced by Dani Boi, is a bold wake-up call and warning for artists and industry neophytes. Essentially, he says, “Stay true to yourself.”

The song delivers unfiltered bars about the glitz and glamour and Hakim doesn’t hold back.

“Hanging around the cesspool you are bound to get sh#t on, so many play themselves just to get on.” – Hakim Green

His message is clear—don’t compromise your integrity for clout, money, or industry accolades. The road to success can cost much, perhaps too much. “Don’t Sell Ya Ass” continues that tradition, exposing how many get caught up in self-destruction chasing an illusion.

“This life is like a party and the devil want to dance.”

Download “Don’t Sell Ya Ass” for free at HakimGreen.com.

While you’re at it, check out Hak on Redman’s now-classic Muddy Waters Too.