Hakim Green Joins Forces With DoitAll, Queen Latifah And Others For Peace In The Streets

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hakim Green is making a mark on Hip-Hop his street initiative – 24 Hours of Peace!

HIP HOP isn’t what you do, it’s how you do it. REAL HIP HOP is about PEACE, LOVE, UNITY and SAFELY HAVING FUN. 24 HRS OF PEACE is a concert/festival, which was established in 2010, to support The Honorable Mayor of Newark NJ, RAS BARAKA’S initiative, VIOLENCE AS A PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE. 24 HRS OF PEACE was created to SHOW AND PROVE HIP HOP is more than what the mainstream projects it to be AND to give a living example of the power of OUR UNITY! In this ROCK DAVIS directed video expect to see cameo appearances from QUEEN LATIFAH, FIVIO FOREIGN, G HERBO, FABOLOUS, 2 RARE, ROWDY REBEL, MISTER CEE, PAM from TOTAL, YOUNG GURU, CL SMOOTH.

The single is from the HAKIM GREEN album AUBREY, produced by THE LEGENDARY RON LAWRENCE and is mixed and mastered by another Hip Hop Legend DOMINGO. AUBREY is available for purchase at https://www.hakimgreen.com/ also available on all streaming services.