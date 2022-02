Representing one of the roughest parts of Pittsburgh Hardo is renown in his city for being one of the most authentic rappers in the ‘Burgh when it comes to the streets. Check it out as Vezzo and EST Gee connect with Hardo for a straight gutter shoot ’em up, cook em up banger. The video was shot by Diesel Filmz known for executing super dope visuals for EST Gee so this one is straight FIRE!