Harlem’s FlowGod Makes International Impact With “Warming Up”

FlowGod is a rapper from Harlem that touches the hood as well as the world.

Nothing less than spectacular! The only word that could possibly describe the work and passion hip-hop star FlowGod is bringing to the Industry. Fresh off the release of his latest offering, “Warming Up”, the Brooklyn born star is turning heads, setting stages ablaze, and serving pure energy with his charismatic flow. Since FlowGod’s 2021 performance at Phoenix, Arizona Desert Blaze Music Festival, the buzz has been crazy with fans charming in from as far as China. One thing is certain, FlowGod has that special “iT” factor that resonates with a fanbase that appreciates authentic swag and talent.

Check out the single, “Warming Up” (officially labeled as East Harlem’s New Get Sturdy Anthem)

In 2021, FlowGod made a strong statement with his smash single, “Smooth Spittta”, which shook the industry. The track features a crazy flow, with a rhyme scheme that fully demonstrates FlowGods pure songwriting ability. The visuals for the single is a ride on the wild side with FlowGod riding around the hood in a BMW I8.

A sound engineer by trade, it’s evident FlowGod has working knowledge of mixing and mastering his lyrical flow, to make magic. As a matter of fact, via FlowGod’s YouTube Channel, he breaks down his single, “No License” – How to Rap 101, as a rap tutorial for his fans and spectators.

Be on the lookout for FlowGod’s new projects, …. (Coming Soon)