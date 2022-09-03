HBK Tyranny is Reinventing the Trap Metal Genre With New Song, REVENGE

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

HBK Tyranny not totally new to the scene, but he is brining a new style to the current scene.

Love is sour, and revenge is sweet. At least according to the latest record dropped by HBK Tyranny, a song in which the raw emotion and anger bleed through the speakers into the listener’s ears. The track depicts an individual at their wit’s end, with a desperate need for revenge. Somewhat similar to the 2017 record by XXXTENTACION, which shares the same title. However, if you’re expecting soft acoustics and heartfelt melodies from HBK Tyranny’s record then you will be sorely mistaken. HBK Tyranny angrily delivers his pain in this song through the perspective of somebody that seems to have no feelings whatsoever, other than the craving for vengeance on those who have wronged him.

Whether you are a die-hard Rap fan or Heavy Metal Stan, HBK Tyranny’s newest single titled REVENGE blends both genres into one, creating an offspring of both styles proclaimed as Trap-Metal by the heartbreak artist. Tyranny Fresh Pace, more commonly known by his stage name HBK Tyranny is breaking the mold of Trap music with a style that is heavily reminiscent of the Linkin Park era. By combining gritty rap bars with melodies and screams, HBK Tyranny is paving a new lane for Hip-Hop artists with Heavy Metal and Punk influences to create.

Connect With The Artist – https://linktr.ee/hbktyranny