HEEM, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks Link Up On “Cocaine County”

Heem, a member of BSF, concluded his 2020 by releasing his Long Story Short project. Since then, he has been active by contributing to several tracks, including DJ Premier’s “Times Is Rough” and Grafh’s “Promise.” On May 12, he is set to unveil his second album, titled “From The Cradle To The Game.” For the album’s lead track, he collaborated with Conway The Machine and Stove God Cooks, both of whom are favorites of DopeHouse. The result of their collaboration is “Cocaine County,” which serves as a preview of the upcoming project.