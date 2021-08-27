Helluva – “No Membership” Ft Veeze & GMO Stax

Multi-Platinum producer Helluva is one of the biggest produced in the D

Helluva, the producer responsible for soundtracking Detroit’s rap renaissance as well as hits for Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Yachty, and Kodak Black, is stepping out with a new single, “No Membership.” The trunk-rattling song features two of the Motor City’s brightest voices, Veeze and GMO Stax

A native of Southwest Detroit, Helluva has produced the city’s breakout stars, including Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, and Peezy. Five years ago, he supplied a relatively unknown Grizzley with “First Day Out.” Complete with a Meek Mill-assisted remix, the song marched to quadruple platinum and brought attention back to The D.