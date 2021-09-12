Hip-Hop Artist Famoe Shares His Inspirational Musical Journey

Famoe shares that in his success, he boldly did things differently instead of going with the flow and following others.

Fabiano Montesano, better known for his stage name Famoe, is an English rapper who started his musical career with the name Fantastical. He was born in 1987 to Italian parents, but he’s currently based in Stuttgart, Germany, where he produces most of his music. He has worked with numerous recording labels during his career before deciding to launch his own record company called Rap & Rhymes Records.

Famoe’s career in entertainment began in 2001 when he joined a music video clip contest by MTV Germany, where he reached the final round. He joined another talent competition shortly after, performing his own cover of a song by American hip-hop rapper and singer Nelly. Famoe considers Nelly’s 2000 album Country Grammar as his inspiration to start his ventures in rap, which became instrumental in his music career.

Despite being new to the industry, Famoe decided to establish his own music label, which is what the world now knows as Rap & Rhymes Records. Through this company, he met Nino who works with him to produce his music, including his first EP, “Dancing in my Block.” Nino is an experienced mixer, so his services came in handy for Famoe, as he released his first single entitled “This Life.”

In 2006, Famoe finally released his first-ever studio album, which he called “The Italian Stallion.” The album was released with a circulation of around 1,000 compact discs, which coincided with the changing of his stage name. Famoe traveled to Boston in 2009 to work with Surefire Music Group who produced his album Xplicit. That same year, he recorded his two music videos as well, “Actin Like This” and “On and On.”

Famoe split with his manager in 2010, which paved the way for his collaboration on a dance production with Stephan Endemann. The finished material was entitled “To The Top,” a smash hit that reached in the compilation charts a number one and was on many international compilation charts a top ten in other places. Famoe also worked with Sony Music and Universal Music and merged his Rap & Rhymes Records with Roksolid Entertainment in England in 2010.

As a sub-label for Roksolid Entertainment, Famoe founded Rap & Rhymes Records Ltd. in London after dissolving his old record company. This was an excellent decision as his career continued soaring, even reaching number one on the German music channel Yavido with On & On. The first release under Rap & Rhymes Records Ltd. is a compilation Album called “Past, Present, Future,” inspiring the release of his mobile app.

Famoe shares that in his success, he boldly did things differently instead of going with the flow and following others. He wanted to be that unique artist that the music industry is sorely missing these days. He always desired to do things he’s passionate about, and for him, it’s all about music. His fans can see more of his journey through his Facebook, Instagram, and YouTubeaccounts.

Famoe wants to set his mark as the music artist who dared to be different. He continues working to improve his artistry despite having spent years in the business already. For Famoe, it’s not about becoming the best musician, but it’s about loving what you do.