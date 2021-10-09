Hip Hop Artist Feenyx Drops Fire New Track “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”

Diving deeper and deeper into the world of music, Feenyx is a rising star coming out of Atlanta, Georgia who is eager to make a name for himself in the industry. His creative style of pulling inspiration from multiple genres has him creating music that everyone can enjoy, which is hard to come by these days. He knows that he has a long way to go before he reaches the top, but if he sticks to the code there is no way for anyone to stop his inevitable rise. Gearing up for some of the most important moves in his career, Feenyx recently offered up “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” and it’s a certified hit.

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” is a unique track from top to bottom and builds rapport in Feenyx’s ability to create over any style of beat. The infectious flute sample and melodic flow from the young star come together to form a killer combination and distinct sound that will stand the test of time. There is no doubt that Feenyx has raised the bar for what we can expect to see in the future with this one, and fans’ anticipation builds as they can’t get enough of this track.

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” was the perfect single release to move into his EP and Feenyx couldn’t be happier about it. More ready to progress than ever, Feenyx knows his time is coming soon. And when it does you best believe, he is going to capitalize on it.

Follow Feenyx on Instagram: @thefeenyx

Stream “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” on Spotify: