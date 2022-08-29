Hip Hop Artist MiG Arogan is Back with Upcoming New Single “Dubai” Ft. Fivio Foreign

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

MiG Arogan has a new song with Fivio Foreign. Check it out.

MiG Arogan is a Haitian-born rapper that is no stranger to hard work and dedication. He was born into music from his father, Thomas Asabath, managing a roots/reggae band named Brothers Posse. Freestyling comes natural to MiG as creating high quality music is also second nature

50 Cent was one of the artists that inspired MiG to get into the rap game. He released a mixtape back in 2012 titled “Bo Kotem Pa Paradi” which put him on the radar amongst Haiti’s favorite rappers from Port Au Prince.

The rapper moved to New York the following year in 2013 to pursue his career in America and released singles “Addicted To Money”, “I Got It” and “Ice Cream”. Now, fast-forward to 2022, MiG Arogan has done it big with the upcoming release of his new single “Dubai” Ft. New York’s hottest rapper Fivio Foreign.

The high caliber “Dubai” visual is directed by Dramafls and the single is produced LouLou Beatz.”Dubai” will be released this week so stay tuned. In the meantime, make sure to check out the visualizer for “Dubai” below and follow MiG Arogan on Instagram here for updates.