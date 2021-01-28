Hip-Hop Artist/Poet Drops Video For Soulful Single “The Quarantine” Featuring Stacy Barthe & J’ne Indigo

AMillion
January 28, 2021

Amillion teams up with Jet Phynx to deliver a sick Music Visual & healing Message

(AllHipHop Music) 

International Hip-Hop Artist, Poet and Delaware’s Own Amillion teamed up with Jet Phynx Films to deliver a sick music visual and healing message to start the New Year 2021.

In the motion picture also co starring Amilllion’s daughter Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield they re-enact the Covid diagnosis in a hospital.

The soulful song entitled, “The Quarantine” featuring national recording songstress Stacy Barthe & J’ne Indigo can be found on Covid-1NA and Deluxe music project out now.

Covid-1NA currently has over 500,000 streams. Look for this Music Visual to be featured in hospitals and medical centers around the nation to help spread hope.

Official Website: www.AmillionThePoet.com

