Hip-Hop Artist/Poet Drops Video For Soulful Single “The Quarantine” Featuring Stacy Barthe & J’ne Indigo

(AllHipHop Music)
International Hip-Hop Artist, Poet and Delaware’s Own Amillion teamed up with Jet Phynx Films to deliver a sick music visual and healing message to start the New Year 2021.
In the motion picture also co starring Amilllion’s daughter Aaliyah Adams-Mayfield they re-enact the Covid diagnosis in a hospital.
The soulful song entitled, “The Quarantine” featuring national recording songstress Stacy Barthe & J’ne Indigo can be found on Covid-1NA and Deluxe music project out now.
Covid-1NA currently has over 500,000 streams. Look for this Music Visual to be featured in hospitals and medical centers around the nation to help spread hope.
Official Website: www.AmillionThePoet.com