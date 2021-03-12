Hip-Hop Terrell Mackey Drops “Breakfast & Dinner”

(AllHipHop Music)
Rising Hip-Hop/R&B/Soul artist called Terrell Mackey from Philadelphia. He has a new Drill inspired project called Breakfast & Dinner which has a creative short film. Breakfast & Dinner is a two-part music video that tells the story of Terrell and his girl – a love story that starts sweet and then turns sour. Dinner (part two of the double video release), has addictive lyrics over a smooth and ominous melody that can attract any drill music, modern hip-hop or soul music fans.
Terrell Mackey is a Philly-bred singer, songwriter, and All-Around creative. Talented, innovative and charismatic, his innate musicality has opened doors taking him from his front steps to performing around the world. Well-known for his acting & freestyle talent, Mackey’s dynamic writing process allows him to adapt his style and produce captivating and original music on the spot, whether he’s writing solo or collaborating with contemporary producers and writers.
For like many great creatives, his life had its share of dissonance. Growing up in North Philadelphia, Mackey was no stranger to crime and violence. Instead of falling victim to the daily tragedies that plagued his neighborhood, his passion drove him to beat the ‘young, black and dead before 21’ statistics and build his career in Entertainment. He Coins the Genre “Future Funk” As He continues to bridge the Gap of generations with a very familiar Timeless Vibe.
In the year 2019 Mackey released 3 songs independently which has organically grown his listenership from 5,000 monthly listeners to 85,000 Monthly Listeners. Through thoughtful innovative marketing campaigns. Terrell’s Latest Single Annie is winning the hearts of music lovers of a wide demographic. We are excited to see what he does next.
