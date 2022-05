Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

HitKidd and Glorilla got one with their new single “FNF (Let’s Go)” as the video for the city girl summer anthem is already at 1.7 million plays in just under two weeks. If you arent familiar witih Glorilla, now is the time to tune in because she is getting ready to be the next breakout female rapper in 2022. With an authentic street style that women can relate to, Glorilla delivers that street heat with this new visual. Check out how much fun the her and her girls had shooting this video below: