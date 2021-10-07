Black and White tells a story about love I think we can all relate to.

From Los Angeles, Holiday releases a new single, “Black and White” a unique and intricate track with a fusion of RnB and Afrobeat, produced by Kenyan “ODDZ”.

Holidays intends to bring light to the deeper understanding of women and love. Holiday puts the spotlight on factors that come with sharing a passion with other individuals and the unknown circumstances when one is blinded with emotion.

“Most of my songs are created when I am feeling something. Whether it be happiness or sadness. Black and White tells a story about love I think we can all relate to. We all have that one person who we like to keep around even though we have no intentions of being with them long-term. That is why I say “it’s not Black and White”, because love isn’t always fun and colorful. Sometimes it can get boring and fade.” -Holiday

Holiday was on a fast track, rolling flawlessly as he had the opportunity to release his new track in perfect time for his upcoming show at “Milk Room” in Los Angeles with appearances from music icons such as DARKO!

To learn more about Holiday, check out his social media and listen to the lyrics of his music to gain a deeper understanding.