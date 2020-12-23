Hollye Monro Drops Visuals For Twerk Anthem “Sushi”

Hollye Monroe
By : / Categories : Music / December 23, 2020

Check out this new music from rapper Hollye Monro

Hollye Monro is giving up titilating visuals for her twerk song and latest video, “Sushi.” But don’t get it chopped! She’s not just another pretty face. Hollye is a true spitter, from her IG freestyles to her album tracks, Hollye Monro’s delivery displays incredible verbal acrobatics and a skillful, aggressive delivery strong enough to crush a rap battle! For her sex appeal and the video’s oriental theme, a Sushi roll has been named after her, The Hollye Monroll! More info can be found on her IG. Check out her new album, “The Other Side of Through” on Spotify.

 

