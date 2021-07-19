Hot Boy Turk Drops New Single “Paperwork” On His New Label Young N Thuggin’

Turk dropped a new single called “Paperwork” on his own record label! Take a listen to his latest banger!

Hot Boy Turk is back with a brand new track to keep the summer hot.

The rapper, who is a member of the legendary group Hot Boys with Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and B.G., comes through with “Paperwork.”

The new single is taken from Turk’s upcoming album Big Thuggin, which is slated to be released before the end of the year.

The New Orleans-bred rapper, who was one of the flagship artists on Cash Money Records, is expanding his own business empire.

“Paperwork” is released on Turk’s brand new record label, Young N Thuggin imprint, which has lined up a distribution deal with Empire Records.

To celebrate the release of “Paperwork” and Young N Thuggin’, Turk is giving away a cool $1,000 as part of the #PAPERWORKCHALLENGE.

Head over to Hot Boy Turk’s Instagram page to get more details on the contest.