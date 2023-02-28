Hottest Artists To Watch in 2023

Make sure you add these new songs to your playlists and keep an eye on these artists in 2023!

The year has just gotten started and the wave of new music has as well. Our favorite streaming services have presented listeners an impressive list of new artists on the rise, otherwise labeled the “new generation” of music. Entertainment industry leaders have collaborated and discovered a list of artists to be recognized. In alphabetical order, here are must-listen-to musicians along with their latest releases. Make sure you add these new songs to your playlists and keep an eye on these artists in 2023! Read more on Loading Mag and Lyric Select.

Being Frank – Rising artist Being Frank just released a new album titled “In God We Trust Five”. His new album talks about the deeper depths of active addiction and recovery. Make sure you check it out now and follow him on social media for his new music. | IG: @BeingFrank86

Cadillac Rah – Brooklyn raised Cadillac Rah drops a hot new single “What She Wants” ft. Diop’s Chord. These two artists came up with the concept of the song based off of past relationships. Incorporating their pain into vocals and instruments, helped allow their audience to connect to the song. The concept of the song talks about the struggle of trying to maintain a relationship with a person that you’re involved with. | IG: @CadillacRah_

Ciz Ho – Ciz Ho just dropped a hot new single titled “The Ghetto”. His new release is inspired by the daily things going on in the world. He calls it the “fun side of the ghetto”. Make sure you check it out now along with his live performance for “Hotel”. | IG: @CizHoMania

C-Sharp – Coming out of the 714, knocking up the chart and putting dents in the music scene is C-sharp. He’s been banging new sounds, hooks and lyrics that catch your attention. Hailing from Orange County, CA, C-Sharp is known for his hit single “No Games” ft. The Game”. Now he’s back with his new alias Yowdergod and hit single “Cocaine Bear”. | IG: @CSharp714

Czo Da Monsta – Czo Da Monsta aka Poloboizo is a rising artist from NC. After his teenage years of playing football, he became focused on his music. Czo says, “Music became my peace of mind especially when my big brother was away. I would sit around just freestyling about any and everything for hours”. He gives all thanks to God and his father, who inspired him to be the best he can for his family. Check out his new video “She Bad”. | IG: @CzoMonsta

D1C3 – New York based artist D1C3 just released a hot new album titled “Thirteen”. His new project was released on his birthday, January 13th, which is also the day his son was born. D1C3’s new album is actually a re-mastered compilation of various songs from his previous albums as well as several new records. Check it out now! | IG: @D1C3official

Dan Molloy – Daniel Malloy, better known by his stage name Dan Molloy, is an American hip hop recording artist based in Brooklyn, NY. Dan Molloy decided to pursue music after getting expelled from the ivy league and landing in the # 1 party school. | IG: @SirrFecal

Era$mo G – Rising artist Era$mo G just dropped a hot new single titled “Count Up” ft. Brick Wolfpack (P.R.E). This is one of the hottest joints of 2023! Make sure you check it out now and follow him on IG for his latest releases. Era$mo G is up next! | IG: @ErasmoG254

Frandie – Brooklyn born with Dominican roots, songwriter/rapper/producer Frandie reveals his wide scope of musical influences through his art. Emotionally transparent and sonically expressive, the self-taught musician effortlessly blends storytelling and smooth hip-hop rhythms with sounds not commonly found in the genre, while masterfully transitioning between English and Spanish lyrics. In his latest single “Dreams”, Frandie explores what his subconscious is repeatedly trying to tell him about the pursuit of his goals. Accompanied by a stunning visual, Frandie takes listeners on a journey to break down the roadblocks presented to him, realizing along the way that sometimes, we are our own worst enemy. | IG: @Frandie_

GetMoney Dro – GetMoney Dro is back with another hit! The talented Philly artist just released “True 2 Da Game” ft. Rick Ross. He is signed to BC Records and has worked with Jadakiss, Fat Joe, Murda Mook and more. He’s also performed with Meek Mill, Lil Durk, Sim Santana and many others. We expect big things from him in 2023! | IG: @GetMoneyDro215

Grainz North – Grainz and Rowdy Rebel dropped the visual for “Different Language”. It’s a Toronto and New York city link up. Check out this dope joint now! | IG: @GrainzNorth

G Smith – Rising artist G Smith just dropped a hot new single titled “Customs” ft. Dame Mac. Make sure you check it out now and follow him on IG for his latest releases. | IG: @GSmithS

IamSnap – Rockabye is a hard hitting track by Australian Billboard charting rapper IamSnap. This song is about being at the end of your rope, pushing so hard with all odds against you, then coming to a point of exhaustion and feeling the urge to end it all. | IG: @IamSnapMusic

Killa Caine – Killa Caine is back with the final installment to his meal plan series “The To-Go Box”. This project has both a down South and Midwest bet selection with different flows. North Carolina camp DJ’s also stepped in bringing DJ Gxxdmuzic for that fire sound. Make sure you check out the South’s hottest tape of the first quarter out now! | IG: @Official_Killa60Caine

Mary K – Mary K and Sweet Maria is an internationally renowned singer and songwriter. The multi-talented artist has performed around the world and received numerous awards for her achievements including the Best International Award at the African Entertainment Awards and best artist in Toronto at the Kilimandjaro Awards, amongst others. Mary K has also headlined at several music festivals including Afrofest, where she was one of the mainstream artists. Check out her latest release “Mr. Criminal” out now. | IG: @MaryKWorld

MAVE – MAVE is an emerging r&b/hip-hop artist, singer, producer, and songwriter from Virginia and raised in North Carolina. The talented musician is poised to make waves in the scene with his unparalleled sound and style. Through his emotion-filled vocal performances, MAVE radiates raw emotion through explosive instrumentation. Cat 5 is a high-energy hip-hop song with a rage-style flow that will have you nodding your head along to the beat. The song opens with siren riffs that sound like it should be in an 80s action movie. Lupe meets Beastie Boys over deep pocket drums by Weatherman Dan. The rest is history! | IG: @Mave910

Neutron The God – Neutron The God is an American musician from Illinois. Perhaps best known originally for his blue and green hair, musical versatility, sharp lyrics, and animated flow. Check out his hit single “Work Your Body” ft. Will Peters. | IG: @NeutronTheGod

PacSlim – Dem doors has opened dat dey can’t close, so I walk through. Elks Lodge Winter Capital #427 p.s.p my rites of passage. Getting to know me is not the problem…Managing to know me is the factor…Raised by an EasternStar 01 “your perception is what it’s gone be” 6yf NOLA Tk6 (aka PacSlim) 3rd album SweetShop as an independent artist working his craft with an 18 single roll out & surprising bonus; key lime cookies stay calling. | IG: @Tk6yf_15

Preis Buck – Preis Buck returns with a new single titled “Own 2”. His release is about a man battling through adversity, sticking to his guts, grinding and getting it on his own, a man taking a risk to get it until he becomes self-made. Check out this dope joint now! | IG: @Preis_Buck

Renzo D – Renzo D is back with his 6th smash single “Don’t Worry” off his Bumblebee Tuna project. The talented artist continues to make a name for himself after being discovered by hip hop legends Fat Joe and Jadakiss. We expect big things for him in 2023! | IG: @RenzodDon

Shaun Solo – “On Everything” is Shaun Solo’s latest release. The artist describes his new single as “the sincerity behind every emotion in my outlet of expression from the frustration, irritation, disappointment, triumph and passion behind what goes into my music and life experiences. The only difference is it’s all combined into one track versus me having a specific track for a specific experience. This time I’m going to do it like my last time and I’m coming for everything I deserve and I put that on everything”. Check it out now! | IG: @ShaunSolo_

Sun Down Charlie – Sun Down Charlie is back feeling like a “Boss”. The Bay’s finest @hidef_official and Lagos soultry sound @new_maryjane make sure to Boss up your game with another classic. Start to finish it’s a vibe that will keep you locked in on getting to the bag. Production from Lagos native @vikwyn_vikii Another hit! | IG: @SunDownCharlieMusic

$windlaaa – $windlaaa’s flow and a deep sense of melody have helped the young rapper position himself as a rising star. He begins black history month with back-to-back releases. His “On The Radar’‘ Live Performance shows how he can String together braggadocious bars and unfazed flexes with his unshakably elastic flow. He then surprises his fans with a second release, “Top Slutty”. The beat is built around the bouncy piano rolls, and $windlaaa exudes easy confidence and is packed with off-beat wordplay. | IG: @Swindlaaa

Terrell Fure’ – American Dancehall/Reggae artist Terrel Fure’ just released a hot new single titled “Best Friends”. The rising artist showcases his latest and versatility in his latest release. Make sure you check it out now and follow him on IG for his new music. | IG: @TerrellFure

Young Miller – The music industry is about to shake things up in a major way with highly-anticipated new projects from Young Miller on the horizon. Entertainment flows through the veins of his family’s success and notoriety, and Young Miller is ready to step up to the plate and take the reins. Young Miller has often said he owes his music career to his relative Master P. We expect big things from this talented superstar in 2023! | IG: @YoungMillerDmg