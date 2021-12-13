Houston Rapstar Daliesha Key Breaks 100,000 Streams With “Down To My Feet”

Great things can happen when great minds unite– this is most definitely the case with a new single from Daliesha Key and Bankroll Freddy, also produced by DJ Drummaboyfresh. The track hit streaming platforms on October 15, 2021, and it is still going strong, with well over 100.000 plays peaking on Spotify and climbing the […]

Great things can happen when great minds unite– this is most definitely the case with a new single from Daliesha Key and Bankroll Freddy, also produced by DJ Drummaboyfresh. The track hit streaming platforms on October 15, 2021, and it is still going strong, with well over 100.000 plays peaking on Spotify and climbing the charts on Apple Music.

A native of Houston, Texas, Daliesha has made music ever since she was only a child. Over time, she developed a very distinctive and intimate sound, which showcases her love of melody and energy. During the songwriting stage, she seeks to find a happy medium between catchy and honest lyricism, exploring her outlook and experiences as a person. To express herself, Daliesha makes music with a visionary philosophy.

She is always willing to learn from seasoned artists to better her platform and refine her artistry–– enter “Down To My Feet,” featuring Bankroll Freddie. He happens to be one of Daliesha’s favorite artists! It is always amazing to collaborate with an artist when there is a lot of mutual respect involved, and in this case, it is clear that the connection is there.

The song carries a larger-than-life sound that is incredibly rewarding. If you are a fan of modern hip-hop and trap, this one will be right up your alley. Do not miss out on “Down To My Feet” if you do enjoy the sound of artists such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Bia and Missy Elliott, only to mention but a few. Like the artists above, Daliesha is no stranger to the mic and is comfortable in her skin, following a life of passion and musicality. Today, she stands out as one of the most promising female rap artists coming out of Houston, TX, and songs like “Down To My Feet” stand out as an example of her ability to focus on making quality rap that cuts through the noise.

Incredibly, people are responding quite well to this particular song. The artist is achieving new heights and taking her career to the next level by constantly challenging herself, release after release. “Down To My Feet” is a new chapter in the artist’s creative life, and it feels like a powerful statement, which serves as a way to establish herself in the pantheon of rising rap artists. Speaking of new artists, Daliesha is very savvy about the importance of investing in yourself, so she is always ready to bet on her talent, expand her horizons, promote herself, and more. Whenever an artist approaches her for advice, she’d always recommend taking a chance and investing directly into their music, rather than sit around and wait for something to happen! In other words, it’s all about being in control of your success.

