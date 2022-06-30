How Artist Marcus ‘Churchboi’ Askew Is Taking His Career to the Next Level

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The great and powerful Grammy-nominated Marcus ‘Churchboi’ Askew is making his mark on the industry and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. For quite some time now, Churchboi has been putting in the work to develop and perfect his craft, helping him to stand out from the rest.

Throughout his career, Churchboi has had the opportunity to work with other Grammy-nominated musicians and writers as a composer, artist, and pianists. Plus, he has recorded and collaborated with other Grammy award-winning musicians and writers. From this robust roster of experience, it’s clear that Churchboi has become a significant player in the industry.

He knows that all of his recognition and success is more than just luck–he’s put in the work to get where he’s at today. Some of the major highlights of his career have been ghost-producing two Grammy-nominated albums with Urban Rockstarz, which gave him the confidence to move to Los Angeles to continue pursuing his career in the music world.

Growing his platform largely through word-of-mouth referrals, his innate talents in music production, song composition, and piano technique speak for themselves through his long list of accomplishments and impressive collaborations.

To hear more from Marcus ‘Churchboi’ Askew and stay up-to-date with his latest projects, you can check him out at the following links:

https://www.instagram.com/marcus_churchboi/