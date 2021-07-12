How Gushy is Creating a New Trend in Rap Music

This rising star has set a new trend in rap that blends the notes of rap with a smooth flow of lyrics. It is unlike the aggressive tone of the conventional rap that people often hear.

Trends have always dominated the music industry. What is popular today may become outdated tomorrow. That’s the beauty and challenge of trends in this extremely creative industry. With the advent of social media, many new talents have popped up but only a few have managed to remain relevant by being fearless to break existing trends and set their own. Gushy is one such example. This rising star has set a new trend in rap that blends the notes of rap with a smooth flow of lyrics. It is unlike the aggressive tone of the conventional rap that people often hear. This unique style has quickly separated Gushy from the crowd, making him an emerging music sensation.

Gushy has always been drawn to music. He used to listen to U.K rap for hours and the lyrics made him think. He is also a dreamer who can randomly get lost in his own thoughts. It was his passion for music that led him to explore his take on rap. While listening to his favorite stars, Gushy would focus on the subjects of their songs. He discovered that most artists explore the same topics through their songs like romance, addiction, fear, struggle, etc. All the songs are related to each other. He also noticed that even though the songs appeared to be similar, these topics always resonated with the audiences.

When he decided to step into the music industry, Gushy wanted to be unique. He started honing his craft to come up with a unique style that would make him stand out. He managed to create his signature rapping style that breaks the age-old conventional tones of rap. His debut song became an instant hit making him a promising star in the music industry.

Gushy’s latest release “Cheeky Spendings” on the GRM Daily platform is his most recent achievement. The song has escalated his fan base getting him multiple offers from renowned musicians. Within a few months of its release, the song received thousands of views storming social media platforms. Directed by JFX, “Cheeky Spendings” featured Gushy with his signature look. Reflecting the theme of the songs, the posh backdrops were shot in exclusive locales. The song talks about people’s obsession to look and feel rich. People shell out money on luxury cars, branded clothes, and accessories without realizing that all of it is superficial.

“Cheeky Spendings” has paved the way for Gushy to work with artists from across the world. Singing in multiple languages is a unique talent of Gushy that he wants to utilize with his upcoming projects. He is already working on some of the projects that he was offered after the release of “Cheeky Spendings”. His fans will soon come to know about these projects from his Instagram account.

Gushy is an artist who lives in the present. He doesn’t dwell in the past and never makes long-term plans for the future. He plans his immediate actions and continues to modify them according to the opportunities that are presented to him. Participating in the Wireless Festival is one of Gushy’s dreams that he is working hard to fulfill. He feels that hard work can earn you success but to be unique, one cannot blindly follow the trends. Every person should rediscover themselves to find their unique talent. This way they can achieve their goals faster.