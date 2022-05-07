How Hip Hop Artist Crook Guam Beat The Odds 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Crook Guam has been working on crafting his own unique sound in the underground hip-hop scene.

Crook Guam has a much more detailed story than what might meet the eye. The hip-hop artist has overcome a background of violence and trouble to gain a new perspective on life, actively pushing a positive message. Crook Guam spent a large part of his teenage years going in and out of juvenile detention centers. The artist lived a life that he had been listening about through hip-hop music but found himself in dire trouble.

At the age of 17, Crook Guam was in the middle of battling a 15-year sentence when he started to think differently. It was in the moments of sitting in his cell that the youthful MC came to know God. “God came into my life, he told me to change my lifestyle or I will never beat the system,” recalls Crook Guam. After spending time growing as a person, the creative was granted a much lower sentence which allowed him to leave on probation.

Ever since that time, Crook Guam hasn’t wasted a moment of time. The artist has been working on crafting his own unique sound in the underground hip-hop scene. Crook Guam has reached thousands of listeners across multiple platforms from his releases. His song ‘Thankful’ featuring the late Drakeo The Ruler & 24hrs has amassed almost 100,000 streams to date.



https://instagram.com/crookguam