How Hip Hop Artist Macck’s Career Started In His Room 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Despite the many obstacles stacked in his way, the creative has had success early in his career, charting on both the Billboard Hot 100 and iTunes Charts with his single ‘Lane Switch’.

Hip-hop artist Macck is the definition of a dreamer. The young hip-hop star began making music when he was just 12 years old. At the time Macck was recording with his own equipment but later upgraded his sound by recording with his uncle. Macck credits his uncle as the main reason he got into music.

Macck grew up listening to Biggie Smalls. “Listening to his music, I started reciting his music, wondering how I could be the next Biggie Smalls.” The creative is still heavily influenced by his early idol but has now evolved his sound into something entirely different.

While facing many challenges on the come up, Macck recalls the hardest point in his life being when he lost his best friend at the age of 14 to gang violence. Despite the many obstacles stacked in his way, the creative has had success early in his career, charting on both the Billboard Hot 100 and iTunes Charts with his single ‘Lane Switch’.

The artist has plans to release more music including two full-length albums featuring both melodic and rap music.

You can listen to Macck here:

You can follow Macck here:

https://instagram.com/therealmacck