How Joshua Garcia, Known as 3Nights, Built an Outstanding Career

Joshua Garcia, or 3Nights as he is famously known, is a fast-rising music talent in the American scene. He is also the co-founder of COOKIES AND KICKS, a leading shoe brand in Los Angeles.

3Nights shares an inspiring story of rising from average to build an outstanding career in the entrepreneurship world. He was born and raised in the US to an immigrant family from El Salvador. Growing up, 3Nights showed great interest and passion for business. He loved everything to do with entrepreneurship, and he was already selling different stuff, such as drinks, while in high school. The passion was increasingly building in him, and all he wanted was to start a business and explore his dreams.

While in college, 3Nights met other like-minded individuals who motivated him to establish a dropshipping business. A determined and dedicated team, 3Nights and his friends drove the business to become a profitable venture. Balancing studies and the business became challenging for 3Nights, and he had to choose to focus on his life as an entrepreneur. Though it was a tough decision to drop out of college, he terms it as one of the best in his life.

3Nights has since expanded into other ventures, including the fashion industry, where COOKIES AND KICKS lie. The store is one of the most in-demand shoe stores in the country. He has also diversified into the real estate and crypto markets, where he is doing exceptionally well.

He has also shifted into the music industry to explore his talent. 3Nights has always had a passion for singing, and he believes it’s time he introduces the world to the artist in him. He recently released a single, ‘Come Around,’ which is swiftly rising up the charts. He is working on releasing more tracks soon as he cements his position in the industry. 3Nights is keen on growing his music brand to become one of the top artists in the country.

As the highly talented singer he is, it’s a matter of time before he breaks into the mainstream. You better watch out for the name 3Nights, as he is certainly set to become the next big music superstar in the country.

The ambitious entrepreneur is looking forward to diversifying and expanding into more industries. His eyes are set on the growth in the fast-rising crypto-world and real estate. Joshua shares an ambition to bring forth homes and businesses in the otherwise regarded remote region of California CIty. This includes building houses and creating communities for people.

3Nights also shares a relentless passion for inspiring and educating other people, seeking to make their dreams realities. He wants to use his success to encourage and motivate them to turn what seems impossible into what’s possible. To 3Nights, dreams can be realized regardless of your background or current life situation. He advises finding what you aspire to be or achieve, then committing and dedicating yourself to making it happen. An open and positive mindset is also essential to help you adapt to the changing times while keeping your dreams alive.