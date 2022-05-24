How “Mellow Vibes Momm” Singer Drake Tigges Gave Life to His Creativity Through Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Humans are driven by a desire to create. Right from how we construct our day, our life to our livelihood, everything is a process of creation and of bringing something new into the world. This novelty can take many forms – science, art, and music. For artist Drake Tigges, music is the shape that creativity has taken in his life. In this article, he talks about his creative process behind the smash hit “Mellow Vibes Momm”.

A desire to create remains incomplete when it’s not backed up with action. And that’s where some people turn away from their dreams. The road that leads to their dreams can be made of nightmares. Think investment, new ideas, marketing, advertising, promoting and you immediately understand the difficult process that creation is.

For Drake, it was no different. He says, “Creating something is not a piece of cake. Loving what you do, however, makes it bearable. For me, the process required me to be completely absorbed by what I was trying to do. I had to be engaged with it on a really deep level. But I had to keep tabs on work which is routine and one where you need to be free to think. As a music producer and a musician, I feel fortunate to be able to tell the difference. And trust me, that’s going to be an important distinction to make.”